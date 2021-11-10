Heaney, Dodgers finalize $8.5 million, 1-year deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms with free agent left-hander Andrew Heaney with an $8.5 million, one-year deal. The contract includes $250,000 each for 100, 125, 150 and 175 innings. Heaney split last season between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees. He had a 5.83 ERA, but recorded 150 strikeouts and 41 walks over 129 2/3 innings. Heaney refused an outright minor league assignment from the Yankees last month and became a free agent. He made $6.75 million last season.