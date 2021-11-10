Henry Ruggs’ lawyers argue to block medical records release

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III have launched a bid to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors charging him with driving under the influence in a fiery crash that killed a woman and cost Ruggs his job. Ruggs didn’t appear in person in court Wednesday, as prosecutors filed additional charges that could mean additional prison time if the 22-year-old former first-round draft pick is convicted. He’s accused of driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit in Nevada before his sports car crashed into a vehicle early Nov. 2, killing Tina Tintor and her dog. Ruggs is on house arrest with strict conditions while the case proceeds.