1 dead, 6 hospitalized in Southern California highway crash

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and six others, including two children. were hospitalized after a crash on a Southern California highway. The California Highway Patrol says witnesses reported that the crash happened when a Toyota Sienna minivan cut off a truck in southbound lanes of Interstate 215 in Riverside around 7 a.m. Thursday. All seven victims were in the same vehicle, and some had to be cut out. The freeway was closed for several hours.