Ageless oldies but goodies defying Father Time around NFL

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Age is a funny thing in the NFL, where many players are considered over the hill in their 30s. And even younger depending on the position you play. The number of candles on the birthday cake increases, production on the field decreases and retirement becomes a dreaded reality. And then there’s Tom Brady, the king of aging gracefully. But he’s not alone in being able to play well at an advanced age. There are 26 other active players 36 or older, with most having key roles on their teams. There are plenty of oldies but goodies in the NFL.