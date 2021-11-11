Draft California political maps would reshape key districts

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Draft maps from California’s redistricting commission would leave some members of Congress without a political home and others challenging members of their own party in 2022. California is expected to play a key role in determining which party controls Congress. The maps released Wednesday by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission are drafts that will change before a December deadline. They offer a first look at the state’s political map after it went from 53 to 52 U.S. House seats. The redistricting commission must take population, demographics and geography into consideration when drawing districts. It can’t consider partisan makeup of districts.