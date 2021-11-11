Gusty Santa Ana winds sweep across Southern California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Santa Ana winds are blowing across Southern California, sweeping skies clear and raising fire concerns. Forecasters have not issued red flag warnings but are predicting elevated to briefly critical fire weather conditions. Near-record high temperatures are predicted for most coastal and valley locations through Friday. A slow cooling trend will begin Sunday as the high pressure creating the offshore winds weakens, but temperatures will remain above normal into early next week.