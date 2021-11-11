Quick stops 32 shots, Kings beat Sens 2-0 for 7th win a row

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jonathan Quick made 34 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the short-handed Ottawa Senators 2-0 on Thursday night to extend their winning streak to seven games. Ottawa has nine players and an assistant coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. On Thursday, goalie Matt Murray, defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and winger Alex Formenton were placed in the protocol. They joined defensemen Josh Brown, Victor Mete and Nick Holden, as well as forwards Austin Watson, Connor Brown and Dylan Gambrell, and associate coach Jack Capuano. Anze Kopitar and Andreas Athanasiou scored for the Kings. They improved to 8-5-1.