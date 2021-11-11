Santa Barbara County high school assaults lead to 7 arrests

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has arrested seven juveniles for a series of assaults that occurred on a local high school campus, seriously injuring one student. The arrests came after an investigation that started Tuesday when San Marcos High School administrators notified a school resource deputy that there were videos depicting assaults on the campus. The seven male juveniles were arrested Wednesday for investigation of felonies including assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and conspiracy. The office says specific information about the assaults and the injuries sustained by the victim are not yet available for release.