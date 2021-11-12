Britney Spears got all to agree she needed to be freed

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For one day at least, everyone with power over Britney Spears was in agreement. She needed to be freed. A Los Angeles judge on Friday released the pop star from the conservatorship that has had power over her life and money for nearly 14 years. Attorneys, parents, court appointees and Spears herself had spent the past few months having dramatic arguments over the legal restrictions. It ended with little drama and no conditions. Her attorney and court conservator say there are safety nets in place that will allow her a smooth transition as she regains control of her life.