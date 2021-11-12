California police shoot, wound armed man in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say Southern California police have shot and wounded a man who was armed with a gun. The man was shot in the upper body in the city of Long Beach around 8:20 a.m. Friday. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Long Beach police officers were called to the area for a report of a person waving a knife. Authorities say officers spoke to a man inside a parked vehicle and saw he was holding a gun. At least one officer opened fire after attempts to de-escalate the situation. Further details were not immediately available. No officers were injured in the shooting. The man’s name has not been released.