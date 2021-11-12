Isabel Marcus, U. Buffalo professor and advocate, dies at 83

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Isabel Marcus, a University at Buffalo professor and women’s rights advocate who met with protesting students in China’s Tiananmen Square and confronted Operation Rescue protesters closer to home, has died. She was 83. Marcus died in Los Angeles after living with advanced Alzheimer’s disease. She spent five decades in academia, mostly at the University at Buffalo, retiring at the age of 80. At UB, she co-founded the Institute for Research and Education on Women and Gender and served as director of graduate and international programs at the law school. She was twice a Fulbright Scholar and taught at universities in a dozen other countries. She is survived by a son and daughter. No public services are planned.