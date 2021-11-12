Pipes, hot-shooting Santa Clara beat Stanford 88-72

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — PJ Pipes hit four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Jalen Williams scored 19 points and Santa Clara cruised to a 88-72 win over Stanford. The Broncos missed their first three shots as Stanford (1-1) took a 5-0 lead in the first two minutes but Santa Clara hit 11 of its next 12 from the field during a 21-0 run — including eight points by Pipes and seven by Josip Vrankic — to take the lead for good. Prized-recruit Harrison Ingraham hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Stanford and 7-foot-1 freshman Maxime Raynaud added 16 points and 10 rebounds.