Police: Teens driven by racial hatred targeted BLM leader

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say three teenagers driven by racial hatred were behind hoax calls that brought major police responses to the home of one of the leading Black Lives Matter activists in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department says the teenagers, aged 13 to 16, connected over the Discord chat platform and are suspects in more than 30 bomb threats and so-called “swatting” incidents across the country. Swatting refers to a phony emergency call made to attract police to a particular address without cause. They are accused of perpetrating two fake swatting calls at the LA home of Melina Abdullah, co-founder of BLM-LA.