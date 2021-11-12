Tesla driver’s complaint being looked into by US regulators

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are looking into a complaint from a Tesla driver that the company’s “Full Self-Driving” software caused a crash. According to a complaint filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the driver was beta testing the “Full Self-Driving” software, and the Tesla SUV went into the wrong lane and was hit by another vehicle. The complaint says the vehicle, a 2021 Tesla Model Y small SUV, gave the driver an alert halfway through the turn, and the driver tried to turn the wheel to avoid other traffic.