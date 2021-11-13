Clippers rout Wolves 129-102 behind 23 points from George

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 23 points, Reggie Jackson added 21 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-102 on Saturday night for their seventh victory in a row. Ivica Zubac had 10 points and 12 rebounds, Eric Bledsoe had 14 points and nine assists and George had nine rebounds for the Clippers, who have taken all three meetings this month against the Wolves. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 21 points and nine rebounds. D’Angelo Russell and Jaden McDaniels had 15 points each. Karl-Anthony Towns was held to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.