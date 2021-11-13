Girard has goal and 3 assists to help Avs over Sharks, 6-2

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche overcame a slow start to beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Saturday night. Sam Girard led the way with a goal and three assists, while Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist and Alex Newhook scored his first regular season NHL goal for Colorado. Darcey Kuemper stopped 28 shots for the Avalanche. Logan Couture and Alexander Barabanov scored for the Sharks. San Jose was whole again after coach Bob Boughner and seven players were reinstated from the NHL COVID-19 protocol list on Friday.