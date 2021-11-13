Rams receivers in flux: Woods tears ACL, Beckham practices

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Robert Woods is out for the season after tearing his knee ligament in practice. Coach Sean McVay confirms the noncontact injury occurred Friday. Earlier that day, Odell Beckham Jr. reported to the Rams’ training complex and signed his contract after Los Angeles landed him as a free agent. The Rams lead the league in passing offense with new quarterback Matthew Stafford. But they were already thin at receiver before Woods’ injury. Beckham might play Monday night, but the Rams will face the 49ers with a third receiver who has little or no game experience on the field.