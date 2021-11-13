Skip to Content
USC holds off Temple in second half for 76-71 victory

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chevez Goodwin scored a career-high 19 points and USC held on after almost blowing a 23-point second-half lead, beating Temple 76-71. Isaiah White added 12, Boogie Ellis 11 and Drew Peterson 10 for the Trojans. It was the 200th career win for coach Andy Enfield. Leading 55-32 with about 17 minutes left, USC went without a field goal over nearly eight minutes as Temple cut the score to 58-54. A 3-pointer by Zach Hicks followed by a Khalif Battle free throw cut the lead to three with 9.9 seconds left but Peterson made two free throws to seal the outcome. Battle finished with 26 points.

