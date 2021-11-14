Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

By ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — It’s a hidden crisis that’s existed for years inside one of the most well-funded institutions on the planet and has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. As many of 160,000 active-duty military members are having trouble feeding their families. That word comes from Feeding America, which coordinates the work of more than 200 food banks around the United States. The group estimates that 29% of troops in the most junior enlisted ranks faced food insecurity during the previous year. In response, a robust network of military-adjacent charitable organizations such as the Armed Services YMCA and Blue Star Families has developed an infrastructure of food banks near major domestic bases.