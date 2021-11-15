Maná will play residency at their The Forum in Los Angeles

By BERENICE BAUTISTA

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Maná will return to its second home with a concert residency at The Forum in Los Angeles next year. The rock band, which that already holds the record for the most concerts in a year at the Forum, says it is not focused on breaking records but on the creative challenge that will involve making unique concerts for a long period. Drummer Alex González tells The Associated Press the group decided to wait until 2022 to give people more time to recover from the pandemic and staying in one city will allow them to complete their next studio album.