Settlement bans coal storage in California city by 2027

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A private California port terminal that handles and stores coal from Utah before it’s shipped overseas to Asia must halt those operations by the end of 2026. That’s per a settlement signed Friday by the city of Richmond and the Levin-Richmond Terminal Corporation. Utah-based coal company Wolverine Fuel Sales, the state of Utah and Phillips 66 are also part of the settlement. Phillips 66 transports petroleum coke through the terminal. “Petcoke” is a byproduct of oil refining. The companies sued after the Richmond City Council passed an ordinance banning the handling and storage of coal and petcoke due to concerns about the health impacts of coal dust.