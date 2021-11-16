California’s Speier becomes latest House Democrat to retire

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime California Rep. Jackie Speier is the latest congressional Democrat to announce their retirement from Congress ahead of the 2022 midterm election cycle. The seven-term congresswoman from the San Francisco Bay Area said in a video message Tuesday that after nearly 40 years in public office at the local, state and federal level, it was time to step aside. Speier is the 14th House Democrat to indicate that they will not seek reelection in 2022. The pileup of retirements is a foreboding sign for Democrats, underscoring the reality that party that wins the White House typically loses congressional seats in the following midterm elections.