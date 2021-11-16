Judge: Iraqi refugee held on murder claims can be deported

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. immigration judge in California says an Iraqi refugee accused of committing a killing for the Islamic State group is eligible to be deported because he lied on his immigration papers. However, Omar Ameen has several avenues for appeal. His attorneys say he faces likely execution if he is returned to Iraq. An immigration judge ruled Tuesday that Ameen lied when he was filling out his refugee application and so is eligible for deportation. Among other things, she found Ameen lied when he said he had never interacted with or had involvement with various terrorist groups including the Islamic State of Iraq.