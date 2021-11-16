Meier has goal and assist, Sharks top Wild 4-1

By MIKE COOK

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Timo Meier had a goal and an assist to keep up his strong start, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1. Mario Ferraro, Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl also scored for San Jose. Logan Couture and Rudolfs Balcers had two assists, and James Reimer made 26 saves as the Sharks won for the second time in six games. Joel Eriksson Ek scored for Minnesota, which lost for the second time in seven games. Cam Talbot stopped 17 shots. Meier, who returned Saturday after missing five games while in COVID-19 protocol, has six goals and eight assists to tie Couture with a team-high 14 points.