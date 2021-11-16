Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miramax is suing director Quentin Tarantino over the director’s plans to create and auction off a series of NFTs based on his work on “Pulp Fiction.” In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, the entertainment company alleges that Tarantino’s offerings violate the copyrights it holds to his 1994 film. Tarantino recently announced plans to sell NFTs in the form of digital excerpts of his handwritten scripts for the film, with other elements including secret aspects accessible only to the owner. NFTs are digital works rendered unique through cryptocurrency technology. A Tarantino representative didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.