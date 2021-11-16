Transgender woman sues after San Diego jail cell beating

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A transgender woman is suing the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, saying she was placed in a jail cell with three men and beaten so badly that her jaw was broken. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Kristina Frost sued in federal court over last fall’s attack at the Men’s Central Jail. The lawsuit says Frost was arrested while wearing women’s clothing and her driver’s license identifies her as a woman, yet she was placed in a cell with men, one of whom attacked her. The Union-Tribune says the Sheriff’s Department didn’t immediately respond to questions about the lawsuit.