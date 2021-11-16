Woman charged in California fire found incompetent for trial

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — A woman accused of starting a California wildfire that destroyed more than 100 homes was deemed incompetent to stand trial after she was evaluated by two court-appointed psychologists. The San Francisco Chronicle reports a judge ordered Alexandra Souverneva to be evaluated for possible placement in an outpatient treatment system for people who charged with crimes and experiencing psychiatric symptoms. That evaluation will be reviewed at her next court date, on Dec. 9. Authorities believe the 31-year-old set the Fawn Fire on Sept. 22 near Shasta Lake.