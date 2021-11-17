3 Mexican citizens pulled from ocean after crossing attempt

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — San Diego lifeguards pulled two adults and a child from the ocean after it was reported that dozens of people were attempting to swim from Mexico into the United States. Tijuana officials reported the crossing attempt to authorities in San Diego around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lifeguard Lieutenant Rick Romero says the three people pulled from the water were uninjured. Border Patrol agents took custody of all three — a man, a woman and a boy who were all Mexican citizens. Authorities continued to search the waters but did not find any additional people.