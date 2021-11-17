Deal averts strike by University of California lecturers

By JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California and a union representing 6,500 lecturers have reached a last-minute tentative contract agreement that averted a planned two-day walkout at the UC system’s campuses. The deal was reached early Wednesday morning and the University Council-American Federation of Teachers immediately urged its members to conduct classes as usual. The union had planned to strike on Wednesday and Thursday. A joint statement by the university and union noted that the parties reached a resolution to four unfair labor practice charges previously filed by the union. The lecturers teach a third of undergraduate classes in the UC system.