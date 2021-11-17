Family of Black man killed by CA police settles lawsuit

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The son of a Black man who was fatally shot by Southern California police in 2018 has settled a federal lawsuit with the city of Gardena for $1.3 million. The death of Kenneth Ross Jr. spurred lawmakers to enact a state law that decertifies officers who act criminally or with bias. Ross was killed by police in 2018 after officers responded to reports of a man firing his weapon in a park in Gardena, a city in the South Bay region of Los Angeles County. Attorneys Carl Douglas and Jamon Hicks, who represented Ross’s 8-year-old son, announced the settlement Wednesday in a news release.