Judge orders Ruggs back to court after missed alcohol test

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas judge has ordered former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III to appear in court Monday after learning he missed a required alcohol test while on house arrest following a fatal crash he’s accused of causing. Ruggs’ lawyers told Judge Suzan Baucum that he “self-tested” negative shortly after missing a call for a breath test last weekend. Ruggs could face a return to jail. He’s currently free on $150,000 bail, electronic monitoring and four-times-a-day alcohol checks while facing felony DUI charges that carry mandatory prison time. The fiery crash killed a 23-year-old woman early Nov. 2.