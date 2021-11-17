No. 4 Oregon at No. 24 Utah tops Pac-12 this week

By The Associated Press

No. 3 Oregon plays at No. 24 Utah in a potential preview of the Pac-12 Championship game. The showdown between division leaders also could have a huge impact on he College Football Playoff. The Ducks are No. 3 in the CFP rankings, behind Georgia and Alabama, one ahead of Ohio State. Oregon is the Pac-12′s lone shot at making the CFP, so a loss in Salt Lake City would knock the Ducks out. Both teams can clinch their divisions with a win.