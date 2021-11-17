Sacramento police arrest man in killings of child, man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a 22-year-old man who allegedly fatally shot a man and an 8-year-old girl who during a dispute between neighbors in Sacramento Tuesday night. The Sacramento Police Department said in a brief statement Wednesday Tyrice Martin was arrested in connection to the killings. It was not immediately known if Martin has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The department says the man died at the scene and the girl was taken to a hospital where she died. It says the identity of the victims will be released once their family is notified.