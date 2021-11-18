CHP issues Amber Alert for teen girl taken from Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — California authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a Vallejo girl who was reported abducted by a man while at a Santa Rosa gas station. The Santa Rosa Police Department says 15-year-old Georgiana Chozmana Bambaloi was grabbed by a man and forced into a dark gray vehicle that drove away Wednesday afternoon. Police say detectives are investigating whether there is any association between the two, and that there’s information the vehicle may have headed toward Los Angeles. The alert issued by the California Highway Patrol identifies the vehicle as a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with the temporary Texas license 12478U3.