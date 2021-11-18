Helen Mirren to get actors’ guild Life Achievement Award

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

The Screen Actors Guild has selected Dame Helen Mirren as their 57th Life Achievement Award Recipient, the union said Thursday. The 76-year-old English stage and screen actor has credits spanning over 50 years and has played everything from a gangster’s girlfriend in “The Long Good Friday” to Queen Elizabeth II in “The Queen.” Mirren will be adding this latest honor to a robust collection of awards including an Oscar, a Tony, and multiple SAG, Emmy and BAFTA Awards. The 28th annual SAG Awards will be broadcast live from Santa Monica, California, on Feb. 27 on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET.