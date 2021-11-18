Ohtani voted AL MVP for 2-way season, Harper wins NL honor

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani was unanimously voted American League MVP for a two-way season not seen since Babe Ruth, and Bryce Harper earned the National League honor for the second time. Ohtani received all 30 first-place votes and 420 points in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was second and Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien finished third. Harper received 17 of 30 first-place votes and 348 points from a separate panel. Washington outfielder Juan Soto was second with six firsts and 274 points, and San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was third with two firsts and 244 points.