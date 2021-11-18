Pulliam hits go-ahead floater, Aztecs beat Sun Devils 65-63

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trey Pulliam made a go-ahead floater in the lane with 1:05 left and San Diego State held off Arizona State 65-63. Lamont Butler scored 14 points for SDSU (2-1), which beat the Sun Devils for the second straight year. Matt Bradley scored 12 and Keshad Johnson and Nathan Mensah had 10 each for the Aztecs. Pulliam’s floater gave the Aztecs a 64-63 lead. ASU missed three 3-pointers in the final 16 seconds, including a desperation shot by Jamiya Neal with three seconds left, after Bradley made one of two free throws. Marreon Jackson scored 16 and Kimani Lawrence had 14 points and 12 rebounds for ASU.