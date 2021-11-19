California doctor who ran opioid pill mill convicted

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California doctor has been convicted of running an illegal opioid pill mill from several Bay Area and Central Valley locations. Federal prosecutors say 78-year-old Edmund Kemprud, of Dublin, was convicted Friday of 14 counts of illegally prescribing highly addictive hydrocodone, alprazolam and oxycodone drugs to patients who did not medically require them. They say Kemprud charged $79 per visit and churned out prescriptions so quickly he would see at least 30 patients in a day. Kemprud is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 14 and faces up to 20 years in prison.