California jobless rate falls in October as hiring picks up

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California employers have added a robust 96,800 new jobs in October. The gains lowered California’s unemployment rate to 7.3%, tied with Nevada for the highest in the nation. New data released Friday by the Employment Development Department shows California has averaged more than 100,000 new jobs each month since February. But a big reason California can add so many jobs is be cause of how many jobs it lost at the start of the pandemic. California lost more than 2.7 million jobs in March and April 2020. It has taken 18 months to add back 67% of those jobs.