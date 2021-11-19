Elizabeth Holmes takes the stand in her criminal fraud trial

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE and BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The government has rested its case in the trial of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes. The move came after prosecutors spent more than two months trying to prove Holmes bamboozled investors, patients and business partners into believing that her startup, Theranos, was about to reshape health care. The pivot point opens the door for Holmes and her team of lawyers to counter evidence that cast her as a greedy, fame-obsessed swindler. Holmes could take the stand to tell her side of the story and avoid a potential 20-year prison sentence, if convicted.