In hourslong rant, GOP’s ‘angry’ McCarthy stalls Biden bill

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy seized control of the House floor for more than eight hours overnight, preempting passage of President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill with a rambling speech full of vitriol. The California congressman acknowledged he was “angry.” McCarthy staged the speech Thursday into Friday to try to stall or even halt House votes. Democrats have labored to push the bill past the House and to the Senate. The $1.67 trillion package of social services and climate change programs is a top Biden priority, and all Republicans are opposed. McCarthy would be in line to become speaker if Republicans win control of the House next year.