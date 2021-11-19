Police say seeming abduction of California teen was a prank

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Police say the seeming abduction of a 15-year-old Northern California girl was a poorly planned prank by her boyfriend and was not intended to cause a kidnap scare. An Amber Alert was issued for the Vallejo teen after family members reported she was taken Wednesday by several men in Santa Rosa. Security video showed her being shoved into a minivan that sped off. But the girl returned home at 8 a.m. Thursday and told Santa Rosa detectives she was not the victim of any other crime. She said the person who shoved her into the van turned out to be an acquaintance and her boyfriend was the driver.