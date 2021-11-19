Poole helps Curry-less Warriors beat Pistons 105-102

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Poole stepped up in Stephen Curry’s absence to score 22 of his season-high 32 points in the first half, Andrew Wiggins finished with 27 points and Golden State beat the Detroit Pistons 105-102. Golden State started the fourth with a 16-point lead and held on after Detroit’s Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson missed 3-pointers in the closing seconds. The NBA-leading Warriors sat out Curry with a bruised hip, a night after the two-time MVP and the league’s leading scorer had 20 of his 40 points in a fourth-quarter comeback victory at Cleveland. They were also without Draymond Green.