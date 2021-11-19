Siakam’s 32 help Raptors beat Kings 108-89 to end skid

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 18 of his season-high 32 points in the first half and the Toronto Raptors continued their recent dominance in Sacramento, thumping the Kings 108-89. Gary Trent Jr. had 23 points as the Raptors ended a three-game skid and won for the second time in eight games. Fred VanVleet added 13 points. Playing the second half of a back-to-back after getting blown out in Utah on Thursday, the Raptors led by 30 and were aggressive most of the night, taking advantage of breakdowns in the Kings’ defense to make open shots. The Raptors have won five straight in Sacramento dating to 2016.