At Alcatraz Island, Haaland highlights Indigenous progress

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says progress has been made by Indigenous people. But during a visit Saturday to Alcatraz Island, which became a symbol of the struggles of Native People for self-determination following its takeover in the 1960s, she added that a lot more remains to be done. Haaland visited the island on the 52nd anniversary of the occupation by Indigenous students who were demanding that the U.S. government recognize longstanding agreements with tribes. Haaland, who is from Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, says that thanks to the actions of those activists, Native Americans no longer have to resort to extreme measures to be heard.