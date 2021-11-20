Roethlisberger to return in key matchup vs Chargers

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was cleared Saturday to start after passing the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Pittsburgh will still be without star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who is out after being put onto the COVID-19 list Monday. Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday as a close contact after Jerry Tillery had a positive test. Both teams need a win as they try to emerge from a logjam of teams in the muddled AFC.