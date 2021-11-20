Thieves target high-end stores in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say several high-end stores in San Francisco’s Union Square were broken into late Friday by a large group of people who smashed windows, stole merchandise, and then ran to waiting cars. KTVU-TV reports Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Yves Saint Laurent, Burberry, and Dolce & Gabbana were all targeted. Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who represents the area, told the television station that at least six suspects were arrested. A video posted on social media shows one of the suspects was dragged from a waiting car by several police officers. Another video captured people running out of a store carrying merchandise in their arms or dragging a suitcase.