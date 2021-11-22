Angels sign reliever Aaron Loup for 2 years, $17 million

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Left-handed reliever Aaron Loup has agreed to a $17 million, two-year deal with the Angels. Los Angeles added one of the most effective relievers on the free agent market to right-handed starter Noah Syndergaard in an impressive early-offseason haul for the perpetually pitching-poor club. The 33-year-old Loup went 6-0 with a 0.95 ERA in 65 appearances last season for the New York Mets, posting the lowest ERA among all major league relievers with at least 50 innings. He held batters to a career-low .192 average and was particularly dominant against left-handed hitters, limiting them to a .167 average.