Castleton, Appleby lead No. 23 Florida past Cal 80-60

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Colin Castleton scored 16 points, Tyree Appleby added 15 and No. 23 Florida handled California 80-60 in an opening game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Myreon Jones added 13 points for the Gators, who will meet Ohio State for the title on Wednesday. Jordan Shepherd scored 15 points for Cal. Appleby made three free throws midway through the first half that started a 17-6 surge that put the Gators on top for good, 30-21. After that, Florida’s next three baskets were 3-pointers, two by Jones, for a 39-25 lead and the Golden Bears trailed by double figures the rest of the way.