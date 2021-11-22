DoorDash in $5.3M settlement with San Francisco workers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco officials say they have secured more than $5.3 million in a settlement from DoorDash on behalf of workers who made deliveries in the city between 2016 and 2020. The settlement announced Monday by the city attorney follows an investigation by the San Francisco Office of Labor Standards Enforcement into alleged violations of city labor laws on health care coverage and paid sick leave. Most of the money will go directly to nearly 4,500 delivery workers. DoorDash says in a statement that the company does not admit any wrongdoing and calls the settlement a fair compromise.